PTI to make Pakistan stable both economically, politically: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would give the country stable, both economically and politically.



Addressing a function here at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce (ICCI), the minister said the people of Pakistan had found political destination and with the grace of Allah Almighty, it would attain progress, the other destination, under the leadership of Imran Khan.

He said the major challenge being faced by the PIT dispensation was that of economy, not politics.

Both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari had contested their last elections and their days in politics were over, he added.

He said the PTI government inherited a Pakistan, which was at the risk of default (in meeting international payments), facing fiscal deficit and high inflation with dollar at Rs 128. However, with the cooperation of friendly countries like China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, it had overcome that situation.

The PTI''s economic team was striving to revive economy by reducing imports and increasing exports and foreign remittances from $ 20 billion $ 30 billion per year, he added.

Fawad said this year the number of tax return filers had registered 30 per cent increase, which was a good omen as the economy could not be stabilized without rise in the number of tax payers.

He said corruption and money laundering were interlinked as the looted money from the national exchequer used to be sent abroad through money laundering.

The minister said Pakistan''s image in the world had improved as a result of the government''s steps in foreign policy and economic sector.

The relations with the United States were improving, which had thanked Pakistan for facilitating in negotiations with the Afghan Taliban.

The British Airways, he said, was going to resume its operations in Pakistan.

The British Airways'' decision was was a very good step which showed that Pakistan’s image at international level had improved.

He said the opening of Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims would also bring economic benefits through religious tourism.

Fawad said the past rulers used to purchase properties abroad while the international community today had trust in Pakistan with the PTI government at the helm of affairs.

Along with large scale businesses, small and medium size ones would have to be developed.

The PTI government had signed a memorandum of understanding with China to make agriculture main focus of CPEC, he added.

The minister said in the past the government spent $ 7 billion to stabilize the rupee artificially, which left a negative impact on the economy.

The present government would take measures to stabilize the rupee through market forces.

Replying to questions of the ICCI office-bearers, he said justice would prevail as former finance minister Ishaq Dar would be extradited to Pakistan and the looted national wealth would also be got back.

He said in 1960s, Pakistan’s film industry used to be the third largest in the world, but later its decline started and at one point not a single film was made.

The PTI government was encouraging construction of new cinema halls in the country as at present only 187 cinema screens were operational while over 1,000 were needed to make the local film industry financially viable.

It was an encouraging sign the the films released during the current year did good business.

He said the local drama industry was also being affected by import of teleplays.

He would ask the Federal Board of Revenue to regulate drama import business to save the local entertainment industry, he added.