Pakistan helped in dialogue between US, Taliban: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will be doing everything within its powers to further the peace process in Afghanistan, said Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday a day after direct talks between the Taliban and US began in Abu Dhabi in an effort to put an end to 17-year war.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the prime minister said Islamabad helped in the dialogue between the two sides.

"Let us pray that this leads to peace and ends almost three decades of suffering of the brave Afghan people," said he.

According to a report, A five-member Taliban delegation, headed by Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanakzai, head of Taliban political office in Qatar, went from Qatar while four senior Taliban leaders, including Ameer Khan Muttaqi, Mullah Abbas Akhund, Hafiz Yahya and Maulvi Siddiqullah had gone from Afghanistan for holding direct talks with the US.

