Nawaz Sharif condemns violence against TV cameraman

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, taking the notice of the violence against a private TV channel’s cameraman by his guard, has condemned the incident.



Senior cameraman Syed Wajid Ali was tortured by the guard of former prime minister in the premises of the Parliament House on Monday.

In a statement issued by PML-N on Monday, Nawaz Sharif said that when he came to know that the cameraman was severely injured and taken to hospital he directed Marriyum Aurangzeb and other Party workers to make arrangements of the cameraman’s treatment.

While condemning the incident, Nawaz Sharif said that he in person and the PML-N as a political party gives much respect to the media community of journalists and cameramen.

He said that he would ensure that no such sad and condemnable incident would take place in future.