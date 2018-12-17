Asif Zardari, Shahbaz Sharif briefly meet in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari held a brief meeting with Opposition Leader in the National Assembly N-League President Shahbaz Sharif here on Monday.



Asif Zardari shook hands with PML-N President in the National Assembly hall while the latter was leaving the floor of the house.

Both leaders exchanged greetings and briefly exchanged views on the prevailing political situation in the country.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Naveed Qamar and others were also present.



Later, when a journalist asked Zardari whether there was any chance of meeting with Nawaz Sharif in the prevailing situation, the PPP co-chairman replied “What is your opinion, whatever you say we will do it.”

