Zulfi Bukhari writes revenue minister to reduce mobile phone’s levy for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: In response to the concerns raised by Pakistani diaspora over the incumbent government's new mobile tax policy, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has requested to the revenue state minister to reduce mobile phone's levy and allow the returning Pakistan nationals to bring at least two duty free handsets.



"Responding to the overseas Pakistanis huge feedback over regulation of mobile phones, I have requested Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar to lower tax on cell phones and grant permission to overseas Pakistanis to bring at least two duty free phones," Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Bukhari told APP Monday.

He said he was confident to get positive response from the revenue ministry.

He reiterated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government's resolve to extend maximum facilities to overseas Pakistanis, adding, "I am very much concerned about issues being faced by Pakistani expatriates and will continue making all-out efforts to redress their grievances."