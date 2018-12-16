We must act decisively against all purveyors of hate: Shrieen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Human Rights Dr. Shrieen Mazari, on the 4th anniversary of the Army Public School Peshawar massacre incident, said that the implementation of National Action Plan should be made a success at any cost to avenge the loss of innocent souls.

In her message on social networking portal Twitter on Sunday, she said, "Today, four year back, we still recall the horror of the Army Public School terror attack.

"My prayers go to the families of the victims and the survivors - their grief and pain cannot be fathomed".

"We must implement the National Action Plan comprehensively and act decisively against all purveyors of hate," she said.

Separately, Foreign Minister Qureshi also expressed his government's resolve to build a safer Pakistan.

"We have not forgotten the massacre of our children on this day and as we pray for and remember the martyrs and of APS attack, I would like to reiterate the Government's resolve to build a safer Pakistan free of terrorism, hate and intolerance," he wrote on his Twitter handle.





