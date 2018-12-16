close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 16, 2018

APS martyrs, Ghazis remembered

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Dec, 18

A ceremony to pay tribute to the martyrs and Ghazis of Army Public School and College (APSAC) Warsak Road Peshawar was held  in Peshawar. 

The ceremony started with a special prayer for Shaheeds, followed by the national anthem. A smartly turned out contingent of Pak Army presented the guard of honour.

 Governor KPK Mr Shah Farman laid a floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument and offered fateha for the departed souls. 

Later, he joined the families of Shuhada, large gathering of locals, school children and staff for Quran Khawani within school premises.

During Interaction, with the families of Shahuda, the Governor said that entire nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved families. He said that APS tragedy united the nation against terrorism. 

Commander Peshawar Corps Lt Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood was also present during the ceremony.

Latest News

More From Pakistan