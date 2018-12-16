APS martyrs, Ghazis remembered

A ceremony to pay tribute to the martyrs and Ghazis of Army Public School and College (APSAC) Warsak Road Peshawar was held in Peshawar.

The ceremony started with a special prayer for Shaheeds, followed by the national anthem. A smartly turned out contingent of Pak Army presented the guard of honour.

Governor KPK Mr Shah Farman laid a floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument and offered fateha for the departed souls.

Later, he joined the families of Shuhada, large gathering of locals, school children and staff for Quran Khawani within school premises.

During Interaction, with the families of Shahuda, the Governor said that entire nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved families. He said that APS tragedy united the nation against terrorism.

Commander Peshawar Corps Lt Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood was also present during the ceremony.