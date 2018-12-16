Pakistan observes fourth anniversary of APS Peshawar tragedy

PESHAWAR: The fourth anniversary of the terrorist attack on Army Public School Peshawar is being observed in the country on Sunday.

The army-run school was raided by terrorists on December 16, 2014 which left around 150 people martyred, 130 of which had been young students.

The incident had left the country taken aback subsequent to which the creation of a National Action Plan was brought forth to tackle extremism and terrorism in the country.

Moreover, following the national tragedy, military courts had also been established to conduct trials of ‘hardcore’ terrorists.

To observe the fourth anniversary, APS Peshawar organized today a special function to pay accolades to all the victims who lost their lives, while numerous other events were also held to commemorate the martyred victims.

On the occasion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan paid tribute to the lost lives saying their sacrifices will always be remembered.

He further stated that the tragedy exposed the vicious mindset of the terrorists targeting innocent children at a place of learning and showed how a hatred towards humanity, education and knowledge is manifest in their schemes.

He went on to pledge that the KP government would always be of assistance to the families directly affected by the incident while also mentioning that a monument has also been constructed in their memory.

Furthermore, he also reminded the security forces and the government are on the same page to put an end to extremism and terrorism.

He also paid homage to the parents who lost their children at the hands of the terrorist and bore their losses with persistence and courage.