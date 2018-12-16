What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Daily Horoscope For Sunday, December 16, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

An older female acquaintance might have good advice for you today, especially regarding partnerships or dealing with others.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

You can impress bosses, parents, VIPs and the police today with your practical common sense. Others see you as someone who is well-prepared.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

This is a good day to make long-range travel plans or even plans related to further education in the future. You’re in a sensible frame of mind and ready to look at all aspects of a situation.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You can clear up loose details with insurance matters, inheritances, taxes, debt and other red-tape matters today. Your powers of concentration are excellent, and you’re willing to work.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a good day to sit down with partners and discuss how to share expenses or the division of labor. You want practical results.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A productive day at work! Choose today to tackle routine jobs you normally might avoid, because you have the necessary endurance to get them done.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Discussions about children, the arts or anything that is sports-related will be serious and practical but productive. People are ready to listen.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

An older family member or relative might have suggestions about how to do something today. Why not learn from the mistakes of those who have gone before you?

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)



Because you are ready to pay attention to details, this is a good day to slog away at routine work. It’s also a good day to make long-range plans for the future.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If shopping today, you will want to buy only practical, long-lasting items. You feel frugal and thrifty with your money, which is not unusual because you like to avoid waste.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re not in a frivolous frame of mind today – quite the opposite: You’re ready to roll up your sleeves and work hard to achieve your goals. Someone older might help or advise you.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Any kind of research will pay off today if you are digging for answers. In part, this is because you are relentless and persevering in going after what you want.