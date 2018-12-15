Cleric booked for whacking students released on bail

HYDERABAD: The cleric arrested and booked in an FIR on Friday for allegedly beating his students in a mosque has been released after a local court granted him bail.



The accused Qari Shabbir Ahmed Ansari was granted the bail against a surety of Rs. 25,000 by Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate IX here Saturday.

Earlier, the police arrested and charged Ansari under section 328-A of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for whacking the students with a thick rubber belt.

The incident''s video went viral on the social media and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and IG Sindh police Syed Kaleem Imam took notice.

The Cantt police station registered an FIR against Ansari on the complaint of student Shahzeb''s father Ahmed Jan.