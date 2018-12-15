Parliament alone has the right to take decisions for nation: Asif Zardari

"What right does an individual, who has a tenure of three years, to make decisions about our nation? Only parliament has this right and no one else," said the PPP-co-chairman while addressing a gathering in Hyderabad on Saturday evening.

"There have been 900,000 case pending in courts, you should look into those," Zardari said, without elaborating further.

He said that everyone should remain within legal and constitutional limits.

"You have no future, why do you decide about the future? I say it even today that one should act remaining with legal and constitutional bounds."

The parliament alone has the right to make decisions about the nation, he said.

"It would have been better if transparent elections were held and political parties could have formed a government through consensus," he maintained

The former president also criticized the 100-day performance of the PTI government.

"We got rid of Musharraf in 100 days, we got Swat freed in 100 days," he said.

He said only a party of the masses could understand their needs and problems, not the "parties that are made."