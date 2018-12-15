close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 15, 2018

Pakistan loans 200-year old Budha Shakyamuni sculpture to Switzerland

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Dec, 18

Pakistan has loaned the 2,000-year old Buddha Shakyamuni sculpture from Peshawar Museum to Switzerland for an exhibition at the Rietberg Museum in Zurich.

This is the first time this sculpture has been sent out of Pakistan, according to a tweet posted by the ruling party’s official Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accounts.

Over three and a half meters high and almost two tons heavy, the colossal Buddha will remain at the "Next Stop Nirvana” exhibition in Zurich from 12 December 2018 to 31 March 2019.

