Pakistan condemns ruthless killing of 14 innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the abhorrent and ruthless killing of 14 innocent Kashmiris by occupied Indian forces.



The father of a 3 month baby is among the victims.

In addition, 200 people have been wounded by direct Indian firing on protesters in Pulwama district of Kashmir.

“From blinding 18-month baby, Hiba, to murdering 14 year old Kashmiri boys, India makes a mockery of human rights everyday in IOK,” it said.

"The establishment of the OHCHR COI is imperative for bringing an immediate halt to Indian state sponsored terrorism and human right abuses in Indian-occupied Kashmir," it added.

The statement came after Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred 14 people in Pulwama district of Occupied Kashmir on Saturday.

"The troops martyred three youth during a cordon and search operation in Kharpora Sirnoo area of the district," the Kashmir Media Service wrote.

The killing of youth triggered protests in the areas with people taking to streets.

" Indian troops fire bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, killing seven more youth and injuring dozens others," it said.

Report said intense clashes between the demonstrators and Indian forces’ personnel were going on in the area.

AFP adds:

Saturday´s bloodshed capped the deadliest year in the region since 2009, with nearly 550 martyred so far including some 150 civilians, according to a monitoring group.

Popular support for the freedom fighters and their cause has increased since the martyrdom of charismatic leader Burhan Wani in 2016.

More than 70,000 people have lost their lives in the fighting since 1989, mostly civilians.



