Karachi anti-encroachment drive a provincial matter: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Water Resources Minister Muhammad Faisal Vawda Saturday said the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Karachi was completely a provincial matter and the federal government had nothing to do with its affairs.



The Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf government was extending its maximum support to the Sindh government for ensuring the basic facilities of life to the citizen of Karachi, he said while talking to media.

He expressed his disappointment for few media persons and anchors, who were blaming federal government for not carryout work in Karachi and said after the provincial autonomy, the federal government has a limited role in the affairs of provinces.

Replying to a question regarding PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali, he said he was not a mature person and added that after seeing the huge corruption of his leader Nawaz Sharif, he was gone mad.