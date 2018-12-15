10 people martyred in Occupied Kashmir by Indian forces

Srinagar: Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred ten people in Pulwama district of Occupied Kashmir on Saturday, according to Kashmir Media Service.

"The troops martyred three youth during a cordon and search operation in Kharpora Sirnoo area of the district," the Kashmir Media Service wrote.

The killing of youth triggered protests in the areas with people taking to streets.

" Indian troops fire bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, killing seven more youth and injuring dozens others," it said.

Report said intense clashes between the demonstrators and Indian forces’ personnel were going on in the area.

AFP adds:

Saturday´s bloodshed capped the deadliest year in the region since 2009, with nearly 550 martyred so far including some 150 civilians, according to a monitoring group.



Popular support for the freedom fighters and their cause has increased since the martyrdom of charismatic leader Burhan Wani in 2016.



More than 70,000 people have lost their lives in the fighting since 1989, mostly civilians.









