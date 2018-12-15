Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan serve food at Isha Ambani's wedding

While the immensely talked-about nuptials of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are continuing with full zest, scoops from inside the wedding ceremony are coming afloat showing Bollywood stalwarts doing the unlikeliest of things.



In a circulating video, Bollywood megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan were spotted serving food to the guests during the ceremony in Mumbai on December 12 at the Ambani's Antilia residence.

In the footage making rounds on social media, the two are seen going up to the guests and serving them traditional Gujrati food as well as dhoklas, making this extravagant wedding all the more unique.

According to reports, the two B-Town bigwigs are close to the Ambani family and as per Gujrati rituals, serving food to the guests is a symbol of humility and respect.

Reports further revealed that chief part of being the master of the kanyadaan ceremony was also given to the Baghban actor during which he recited the meaning of the ritual to all those in attendance.