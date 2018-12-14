Pakistan arranged US, Taliban talks, says PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan had arranged talks between United States and Afghan Taliban.



Addressing a ceremony to mark the 100 days of Khyber Pakhtukhwa in government, Imran Khan said, “The United States who demanded ‘do more’ in the past now asks Pakistan to arrange talks with Taliban.”

“I was dubbed as Taliban Khan when I said the only solution of Afghan issue is dialogue,” he added.

