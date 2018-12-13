Lahore still chose to stand with PTI’s agenda of change, Jahangir Tareen on Khokhar’s win

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen has said that despite all the propaganda by pro status quo forces, Lahore still chose to stand with PTI's agenda of change.



Tareen took to Twitter to congratulate PTI’s Malik Asad Khokhar over his triumph in PP-168 by-elections, saying “Congratulations to Malik Asad Khokhar on his well deserved win over PMLN in PP 168 by poll.”

He went on to say, “There shouldn't be any doubt left now that Pakistan is over and done with Sharifs.”

According to results obtained from all polling stations under RTS system, Asad Khokhar has secured the win with a narrow lead.

He got 17,579 votes against Rana Khalid Mahmood who managed 16892 votes.

The Punjab Assembly constituency PP-168 was vacated by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart Khawaja Saad Rafique.

