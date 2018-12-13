Google CEO Pichai explains why Donald Trump's image appears under searches for 'idiot'

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai, during an interaction with the House Judiciary Committee, has come forth shedding light on the plausible reason behind US President Donald Trump’s name appearing under the Images section of the search engine when you type in the word ‘idiot’.



"How does that happen? How does search work so that that would occur?" Democratic representative Zoe Lofgren asked.

Responding to the question, Sundar explained how Google stores billions of pages in its index, takes the keyword, matches it against the pages and then ranks them.

He added that certain factors such as ‘relevance, freshness, popularity, how other people are using it’ determine how items are ranked so that that rank is able to show the best results for the Google search.

Congresswoman Lofgren then asked, “So it’s not some little man sitting behind the curtain figuring out what we’re going to show the users?”

"[Instead it's a] compilation of what users are generating in trying to sort through that information?” she added.

To this, Sundar replied: "Last year we saw over 3 trillion searches, so we don't manually intervene on any given search result."