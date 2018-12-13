Pak, Swiss ties ‘strengthened’ as ancient Buddha sculpture is sent from Peshawar to Zurich

Peshawar Museum loaned a nearly 2,000-year-old Buddha sculpture to Switzerland for exhibitory purposes in Zurich on Thursday.



The Swiss embassy in Pakistan documented the journey of the ancient and invaluable statue titled ‘Buddha Shakyamuni’ lent from Peshawar museum to Zurich’s Rietberg Museum.

Assistant curator and in charge of Peshawar Museum Asif Raza shed light on the historical figure’s details saying: “This Buddha had been excavated in 1909 from Sahri Bahlol. It is from first century AD, almost 2000 years old.”

He went on to reveal that the exclusion process extended to over one week with ample dismantling and disorder caused to the walls of the museum.

Deputy Head of Cooperation at Embassy of Switzerland in Pakistan, Daniel Valenghi, revealed how the sculpture has never been removed and has remained a part of the museum since more than 80 years.

“It definitely strengthens the ties between Pakistan and Switzerland in a completely unconventional way I would say. And to also show that Pakistan has a very diverse cultural heritage,” he added.

“I want to thank Pakistan that they loaned this Budha out of their country to Switzerland.

Curator of South and Southeast Asian Art, Dr. Johannes Beltz calls the exchange “a message of trust and friendship.”

The sculpture will secure the chief spot at the ‘Next Stop Nirvana - Approaches to Buddhism’ exhibit in Zurich from December 12, 2018 to March 31, 2019.

The monument stands as a combination of Indian and Greek art as it depicts a distinguishing graft owing to its size and quality.