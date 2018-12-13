Couple murdered, bodies hanged from trees near Punjab's Kasur

KASUR: Police have found bodies of a couple handing from trees near Kasur, according to Geo News.

TV channel's correspondent from the area said preliminary investigation suggests that the couple was strangulated with ropes before being hanged from trees near Kasur by-pass.

He said the slain man in his twenties was identified as a resident of Ittehad colony in Lahore while identity of the girl was yet to be ascertained.

District Police Office (DPO) Kasur said an investigation has been launched to resolve the case.



