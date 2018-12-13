close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
Pakistan

December 13, 2018

Couple murdered, bodies hanged from trees near Punjab's Kasur

KASUR: Police have found bodies of a couple handing from trees near Kasur, according to Geo News.

TV channel's correspondent from the  area said  preliminary investigation suggests that the couple was strangulated with ropes  before being  hanged from trees near Kasur by-pass.

He said the slain man in his twenties  was  identified as a resident of  Ittehad colony in Lahore while identity of the girl was yet to be  ascertained. 

District Police Office (DPO) Kasur said an investigation has been launched to resolve the case.


