Doors of holy Kaaba opened for President Arif Alvi

MAKKAH: Doors of Holy Kaaba were opened for Pakistani President Arif Alvi who is in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

According to reports, the president on Tuesday arrived in Makkah where he performed Umrah and prayed for the prosperity of his country.

During his pilgrimage, the doors of Kaaba were opened for President Alvi where he offered Nawafil.

Besides staff of Grand Mosque's administration, diplomats from Pakistan's Embassy also accompanied the president.

Fool proof security arrangements during the president's visit.

Earlier, the Pakistani leader held a meeting with Saudi King Shah Salman during which issues of mutual interest as well as bilateral relations came under discussion.