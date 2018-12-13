What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Daily Horoscope For Thursday, December 13, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You feel pressured to make a choice between the demands of home and family and the demands of your job or your career today. It’s the Full Moon, and this is classic.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Be careful, because the Full Moon today makes this an accident-prone day for your sign. Accidents don’t have to happen, but they will if you are distracted.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Financial pressures might create some stress for you today due to the Full Moon. You will feel this especially if you owe money, and who doesn’t?

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Today, the only Full Moon that is opposite your sign all year is taking place. This is why you will feel some tension with partners and close friends.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

At work today, cut others some slack. People can feel the tension of today’s Full Moon, but it will be easy for you if you’re patient and easygoing with others.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relationships with others in group situations could be tense today because of the Full Moon energy. If you want to keep the peace, don’t try to be right and don’t criticize others.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Like Aries, you’re pulled between the demands of home versus the demands of your career. However, it appears you cannot ignore your career right now, can you?

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues today because the Full Moon energy will trigger arguments. Situations could escalate out of hand in a New York minute.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have a strong desire to improve yourself now – to be a better person. Don’t worry about earnings, cash flow or money today; these worries will quickly disappear.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today the only Full Moon all year in your sign is taking place. This is why you might feel a bit edgy with others or impatient. (Cool your jets.)

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Parents will have to be patient with children, because today’s Full Moon could make everyone a bit cranky. Romance could be a bit rocky as well.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Avoid domestic arguments today by demonstrating patience with family members. Harmony and peace at home is a wonderful thing, so why destroy it?