Wed Dec 12, 2018
Pakistan

APP
December 12, 2018

PM summons urgent meeting over gas shortage issue

Pakistan

APP
Wed, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday summoned an urgent meeting to consider the situation arising out of gas shortage in the country.

According to a press statement of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq, the meeting would be held in the PM Secretariat at 5:00pm.

