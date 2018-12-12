PM summons urgent meeting over gas shortage issue

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday summoned an urgent meeting to consider the situation arising out of gas shortage in the country.
According to a press statement of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq, the meeting would be held in the PM Secretariat at 5:00pm.
