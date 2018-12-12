Army Chief Gen Bajwa visits forward troops in Sindh

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited forward troops in Gadra Sector Sindh, said ISPR in a statement on Wednesday.



According to the statement, the COAS commended operational preparedness and high state of morale of the troops.

He said that Pakistan army is fully committed to guard the frontiers of country.

Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz, Commander Karachi Corps accompanied the COAS during the visit.

The army chief also visited Thar Coal Project where he was given detailed briefing on the progress of the pilot projects.

Talking on the occasion, he said that internal security situation of Pakistan has largely improved paving way for foreign investment.

"We will continue to play our part in ensuring secure environment for business and entrepreneurship in Pakistan by both local and foreign investors," he said.



