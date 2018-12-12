Atif Aslam's latest release '12 Bajay' is a treat for the eyes

One of Pakistan’s most iconic singers Atif Aslam is back with a bang with his freshly-released track '12 Bajay’ that is making fans swoon over the heartthrob.



The latest single unveiled on Wednesday is not just a compelling tune but also an enthralling treat for the eyes with strong animated imagery that leaves the viewers hooked.

The 35-year-old begins the track on a soft note surrounded by a settled guitar tune that shifts into rock with the strong vocals reigning over.

The music video spanning over seven minutes is a myriad of creative shots and animated snippets and graphics that make the video unforgettable.

The Kuch Is Tarhan singer had announced the release of the song on his social media saying: “Here is a song made purely out of my love for music. The same love that breathed life into my journey. The same love that resonates with all of you beautiful people. I took only that love when I entered sunset sound studio earlier this year and left everything else at the door.. I forgot about all the numbers and the views and all the pressure that comes with it…and just let it all out in the studio. If you can even feel 5% of what I felt while making this, it’s a success.”