Karachi anti-encroachment drive: SC gives go ahead

KARACHI: The Supreme court on Wednesday ordered the authorities to continue the ongoing operation against encroachments in the metropolis.

According to Geo News, a larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mian Saqib Nisar gave the orders after the federal government, Sindh government and Karachi Mayor presented a report in which they agreed to continue the operation.

The chief justice directed the authorities to serve notices to houses and markets established on amenity plot 45 days prior to action against them.

The court on Tuesday had asked the center, Sindh and local government to device a joint strategy and present a report to it before resuming operation against houses, and business centers.

The chief justice had remarked that Karachi Mayor Wasim AKhtar has been working putting his his political career at stake.

Karachi Mayor

Speaking to the media, the mayor said a plan of what has been done and what needs to be done has been submitted to the Supreme Court which has also ordered action against illegal wedding halls and buildings constructed on sewerage system.

He said every department has to obey the orders when they come from the Supreme Court.

The mayor said the government would not let anyone encroach the land which being recovered.

He said Metropolitan Corporation would review to compensate those who had rented their shops and houses .

He also criticized the PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami and Dr Farooq Satter for what he said shedding crocodile tears.