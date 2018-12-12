Modern Family's Sarah Hyland contemplated suicide due to health issues

Hollywood star Sarah Hyland of Modern Family fame has come forth shedding light on how undergoing two kidney transplants led to her thinking of ending her life.



The 28-year-old of Modern Family fame in conversation with Self magazine went into discourse about her kidney dysplasia and how it resulted in suicidal thoughts.

Sharing how her body had rejected the kidney donation by her father at the age of 21, she stated:

"I had gone through [my whole life] always being a burden."

She went on to say:

"W

hen a family member gives you a second chance at life, and it fails, it almost feels like it's your fault. It's not. But it does."

"For a long time, I was contemplating suicide, because I didn't want to fail my little brother like I failed my dad," she added.



After her father’s donated kidney was rejected by her body, the Struck by Lightning starlet was treated with dialysis during which it was discovered that her brother was a match.

She went on to share that after a perpetual feeling of ‘helplessness’ looming over her for 26 years and ‘being a burden’ due to her health problems, she is finally ‘thriving’ and ‘super happy with life.’