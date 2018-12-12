close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 12, 2018

Dr Shireen Mazari accuses HEC of harassing foreign degree holders

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari on Tuesday criticized Higher Education Commission for what she said its absurd system   for  foreign degree attestation, accusing the body of harassing foreign degree holders from known universities.

In a Twitter post, the minister also took an exception to the HEC for its failure to catch in time plagiarism, and fake degrees issued by Axact.

" HEC can't catch plagiarism in time; can't check Axact degrees doling out till scandal breaks out" said she.

The minister was also critical of the HEC taking Rs5000 per attestation.


