Khashoggi, other journalists named Time 'Person of the Year'

New York- Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in October at his country´s Istanbul consulate, was on Tuesday named Time magazine´s "Person of the Year" alongside several other journalists.



The magazine also honored Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo -- currently imprisoned in Myanmar -- and the staff of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, including five members killed in a June shooting.