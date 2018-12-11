Khashoggi, other journalists named Time 'Person of the Year'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
New York- Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in October at his country´s Istanbul consulate, was on Tuesday named Time magazine´s "Person of the Year" alongside several other journalists.
The magazine also honored Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo -- currently imprisoned in Myanmar -- and the staff of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, including five members killed in a June shooting.
