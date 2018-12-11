close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
December 11, 2018

Khashoggi, other journalists named Time 'Person of the Year'

World

AFP
Tue, Dec, 18

New York- Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in October at his country´s Istanbul consulate, was on Tuesday named Time magazine´s "Person of the Year" alongside several other journalists.

The magazine also honored Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo -- currently imprisoned in Myanmar -- and the staff of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, including five members killed in a June shooting.

Latest News

More From World