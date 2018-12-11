Plan to make NACTA vibrant to be unveiled in March says Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi Tuesday said that a plan would be unveiled in March next year to make National Counter Terrorism Authority [NACTA] more meaningful and vibrant.



He stated this while expressing his views on a private member bill in National Assembly namely the National Centre for Countering Violent Extremism Bill, 2018 which was sponsored by PML-N MNA Romina Khursheed Alam.

The minister opposed the bill and said that national security was the focus of the government while a plan would be unveiled in March next year to make National Counter Terrorism Authority more meaningful and vibrant.

Later, the House rejected the motion to introduce the bill through voice voting.

Earlier, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said all the stakeholders including the political parties should sit together to formulate a charter of economy.

Responding to a point of order raised by PML-N MNA, Riaz Ul Haq,the State Minister said that this was the way forward to put the country on the path of sustainable development.