Tue Dec 11, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 11, 2018

Watch: This beautiful rendition of national anthem is going viral

A group of Pakistani men are going viral with their rendition of Pakistan's national anthem.

The new version of the national anthem  stirs up the patriotic feelings in  listeners   as the group  sing it with steady drumbeat while clapping along to match the sound .

The video of the  performance  is being circulated on social media, with users applauding the singers for their rendition of anthem and  the  passion with which they are are singing.

Although the name of the performers not known, users on social media identified them as residents of Pakistan's Skardu region.

