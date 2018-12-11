Watch: This beautiful rendition of national anthem is going viral

A group of Pakistani men are going viral with their rendition of Pakistan's national anthem.



The new version of the national anthem stirs up the patriotic feelings in listeners as the group sing it with steady drumbeat while clapping along to match the sound .

The video of the performance is being circulated on social media, with users applauding the singers for their rendition of anthem and the passion with which they are are singing.

Although the name of the performers not known, users on social media identified them as residents of Pakistan's Skardu region.