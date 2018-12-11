close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 11, 2018

Love beyond borders: German woman in Pakistan to marry 30-year-old lover from Hafizabad

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Dec, 18

Another cross-cultural wedding is all set to take place after a German woman travelled all the way to Pakistani city Hafizabad to tie the knot with 30-year-old online lover.

The 40-year-old woman, who changed her name to Mariam after embracing Islam, crossed paths with Muhammad Ejaz over the internet and later arrived in Pindi Bhattian city to marry the love of her life, reported  a local daily.

Mariam and Ejaz are expected to exchange garlands very soon.

Overwhelmed by the hospitality with which she was received, Mariam has appreciated the way she was  welcomed by Pakistanis. She has also expressed desire of staying here.

In a similar incident  last week a 21-year-old woman tied the knot with a 24-year-old man from Lahore.

Maria Angelo had come all the way from America to marry her online lover Mohsin Ali, in the Gulshan-e-Ravi neighbourhood of the provincial metropolis.

Prior to tying the knot, Maria Angelo had converted to Islam. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan