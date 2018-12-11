Love beyond borders: German woman in Pakistan to marry 30-year-old lover from Hafizabad

Another cross-cultural wedding is all set to take place after a German woman travelled all the way to Pakistani city Hafizabad to tie the knot with 30-year-old online lover.

The 40-year-old woman, who changed her name to Mariam after embracing Islam, crossed paths with Muhammad Ejaz over the internet and later arrived in Pindi Bhattian city to marry the love of her life, reported a local daily.

Mariam and Ejaz are expected to exchange garlands very soon.

Overwhelmed by the hospitality with which she was received, Mariam has appreciated the way she was welcomed by Pakistanis. She has also expressed desire of staying here.

In a similar incident last week a 21-year-old woman tied the knot with a 24-year-old man from Lahore.

Maria Angelo had come all the way from America to marry her online lover Mohsin Ali, in the Gulshan-e-Ravi neighbourhood of the provincial metropolis.

Prior to tying the knot, Maria Angelo had converted to Islam.