



BEIJING: Chinese scientists have revealed that they are planning to build the world’s most powerful brain scanner that could scan the human "soul".

Powerful MRI machine to be built to scan 'human soul', reveal Chinese scientists

Chinese media, citing a senior scientist working on the project, reported that billions of yuans to be spent to build a powerful MRI machine which will "revolutionise brain studies".

It is learnt that the facility which will house the super-scanner is still being built in the city of Shenzhen in southern China’s Guangdong province.

It is to mention that the current MRI scanners reportedly can only visualise objects larger than 1mm, but the new device is aimed to visualise objects 1,000 times smaller. While hospital MRI scanners have a magnetic strength up to three tesla, but the new one to be as strong as 14 tesla.

Chinese senior scientists were reported to have said: "We may for the first time capture a full picture of human consciousness or even the essence of life itself."

“Then we can define them and explain how they work in precise physical terms – just like Newton and Einstein defined and explained the universe,” they added.

The scanner would first thoroughly be tested on other animals before applying on humans, said report.

