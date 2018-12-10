100 days not enough to judge govt’s performance: Aitzaz Ahsan

LAHORE: Veteran PPP politician Senator Aitzaz Ahsan put his weight behind the PTI government on Monday, saying 100 days were not enough to judge the performance of the ruling party.



“Hundred days are not sufficient to conclude if the government is headed in the right direction or not,” Ahsan told media persons outside the Lahore High Court Bar.

Geo quoted him as saying that 100 days were given [to judge] a presidential system, not a parliamentary system.

PTI should itself not use [this criteria] to judge its performance, the PPP leader, quickly.

“They don’t even have a majority in the Senate,” he pointed out, adding that conflicts among ministers was no big deal.

Ahsan was referring to earlier claims by Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had offered him Ministry of Information. Rasheed was also quoted as saying that Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry was "on a picnic in London for the last eight days.”

The railways minister later clarified that his comments regarding the information minister being on a picnic in London were said in jest.