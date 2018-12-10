Kashmiris must be given their right to self-determination: Sanjrani

Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir must be given their right to self-determination as envisaged by the UN Security Council Resolutions.



He added that international community must play their due role in this regard.

Acting President said this while talking to President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Masood Khan, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad today.

Both leaders exchanged views on important matters including the development projects in AJK.

Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani commended the efforts of President, AJK towards the socio-economic development of the region.

President AJK thanked the Acting President for actively pursuing the cause of Kashmir in Senate.