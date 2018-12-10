I come from a family where women are not allowed to work: anchor person Geo News Aleena Farooq Sheikh

In our society it is not easy for every woman to pursue their dreams and can adopt the career they want. Usually they are only allowed to study but not to get in the field for jobs.

Despite of these hurdles from society, women still show courage and come out in the field to prove themselves. One of them is Geo News anchor person Aleena Farooq Sheikh.



In 2013, Aleena did her BBA and then joined media. Since January 2017, she is the part of Geo News. When asked if she faced any issues in pursuing her career, she said, “In our family no matter how much girls study, they are not allowed to do jobs but they can help out in family business.”

“I was the first girl from my family who did a job, so I had to face opposition from my maternal family. My father neither supported me nor was he against my job. But as time passed, everything became normal and now my family proudly introduces me to others,” she added.