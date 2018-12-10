PM Imran Khan reviews performance of ministers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting to review performance of each ministry and it was decided to further task each ministry with specific plan for implementation, spreading over a period of five years.



“Discussions on actions already taken in terms of service delivery, austerity measures adopted and future plans, were held in each case with a view how to improve performance under each of these heads further.

It was decided that each ministry would be further tasked with a specific strategic plan for implementation, spread over five years so that all concerned work in tandem for optimum output,” PM office media wing in a press release said.

During the meeting, it was also decided that such review meetings would be held every three months to judge performance of the ministries, adopt mid-way course corrections, where required, and to ensure overall performance of the Government that was on track— main aim of which was improving the quality of life of Pakistani citizens.