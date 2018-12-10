tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting to review performance of each ministry and it was decided to further task each ministry with specific plan for implementation, spreading over a period of five years.
“Discussions on actions already taken in terms of service delivery, austerity measures adopted and future plans, were held in each case with a view how to improve performance under each of these heads further.
It was decided that each ministry would be further tasked with a specific strategic plan for implementation, spread over five years so that all concerned work in tandem for optimum output,” PM office media wing in a press release said.
During the meeting, it was also decided that such review meetings would be held every three months to judge performance of the ministries, adopt mid-way course corrections, where required, and to ensure overall performance of the Government that was on track— main aim of which was improving the quality of life of Pakistani citizens.
