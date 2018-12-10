PM Imran Khan’s mentor Mahathir Mohamad defends U-turns

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has advocated taking U-turns as an apt policy amidst criticisms over several “U-turns” in his government policies reportedly.



The premier, who serves as major inspiration to PM Imran Khan and is often regarded as his mentor, defended the act of taking U-turns stating that at times it becomes the right thing to do if the situation so demands.

“Sometimes, we go the wrong way we turn around but only if necessary. We are not perfect people,” the PM said while addressing a presidential meeting.

He added, “Although most of us are angels, angels make mistakes. So, when angels make mistakes, they turn around.”

PM Imran Khan, who enjoys a close connection with his Malaysian counterpart, is also notorious for backtracking from his own decisions and policies which he has received flak for on various occasions.

In a tweet posted earlier, PM Imran also termed ‘U-turn as a hallmark of great leadership’ that later met with immense criticism.