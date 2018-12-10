Exposure to air pollution can raise risk of miscarriage, study warns





The findings of a research have warned that exposure to polluted air, even for a short term, may significantly increase risk of miscarriage in women.



As per reports, a week of bad air quality can lead to a 16 per cent rise in risk of having a miscarriage. And, the new University of Utah study has found that living in polluted areas raises the risks that women will lose their pregnancies altogether.

Air pollution has always been an issue plaguing residents of cities across the globe and it causes several grave health consequences. While authorities try to improve air quality, studies predict more deaths and illnesses caused by rising pollution.

