Intl film festival on human rights concludes on Monday

ISLAMABAD: The sixteen-day international film festival highlighting human rights through cinematography arranged by United Nations Information Center in Islamabad (UNIC) in collaboration with European Union, will conclude on Monday (tomorrow) after screening 27 thematic documentaries and films in various parts of the country.



The event was arranged in celebration of 70 years of Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The 4th edition of the international film festival screened thematic documentaries in Gujrat, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Mardan, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Swat.

These documentaries were focused on the universality of human rights and related human stories across the world.

Among the key themes were freedom of expression, minority rights, gender equality, access to justice and death penalty.

Screenings were followed by discussions with film makers, journalists, government and civil society representatives and human rights defenders.

Contributors to the festival were the Delegation of the European Union, diplomatic missions of Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland as well as the Forum for Human Rights, Goethe-Institute, Pakistan National Council of Arts, The Centaurus Cineplex, OLOMOPOLO Media and the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services.

The festival offered the participants, including universities and schools’ students the opportunity to participate in the discussions related to the core values of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

This event marked the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.