Corruption biggest impediment in development: President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi Sunday while terming the corruption as the biggest impediment in national development urged the anti-corruption institutions to plug the financial leakages to execute the dream of a pro-people Naya Pakistan.



Addressing a seminar on ‘Our Faith, Corruption Free Pakistan’ held by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to commemorate the International Anti-Corruption Day, the president said the agenda of leaving behind a country free from corruption was of vital importance.

The event was attended by Chairman NAB, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, Prosecutor General Accountability, Asghar Haider, Country Representative of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes Cesar Guedes besides a huge number of accountability officers from across the country.

Recalling his ant-corruption efforts throughout his life, the president said it took long to create resonance of corruption among the masses.

He viewed that no society could claim to be corruption-free as it existed everywhere with varying levels.

He said the absence of rule of law cast negative impact on society and said the impartiality, competence and strategy were a must for the institutions mandated to eliminate corruption.

He said the carrying out investigation on the basis of one’s assets was an Islamic as well as worldwide practice to probe the white collar crimes.

The president who earlier inaugurated a commemorative postal stamp and fifty-rupee coin inscribed with anti-corruption messages, said the non-implementation of laws begot corruption and lawlessness.

He desired a more powerful NAB and urged the institution to also excel in the prosecution to enhance the conviction rate.

The president said the corrupt people were not looked well in our society and hoped that the country would witness drastic changes if the institutions kept going after corrupt elements.

He said it was unfortunate that the people had looted and laundered billions of dollars from Pakistan where the children were begging in streets and the government was vying for funds to create a breathing space for national economy.

He was hopeful of the success of the idea of Naya Pakistan where the poor would have no worry for the education and healthcare of his family and everyone would enjoy equal employment opportunity.

The president also distributed commendation certificates among the best performing NAB officers and mementos to the guest speakers which followed the presentation of memento to him by the Chairman NAB.