CJP deposits Rs 300 000 in dams fund

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has deposited Rs 300,000 in Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams Fund.



The CJP had made this announcement in different Special Transmissions of Geo TV and AAj TV, said a press release.

CJP has no social media account

The apex court clarified that Chief Justice of Pakistan is neither using any twitter account, or page, nor any other ID on any other social networking websites.



The clarification was made in reference of a fake twitter account with the name of Mian Saqib Nisar, Chief Justice of Pakistan is being run on social media, said spokesperson of the Supreme Court.

Moreover, concerned quarters including FIA and PTA have also been asked to block such names and IDs, pages and take legal action against the delinquents in accordance with law.