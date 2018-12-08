Anti-Corruption Day to be observed on Dec 9

NAWABSHAH: The Anti-Corruption Day would be observed on December 9 in Nawabshah alike other parts of the country.

The United Nations has announced to observe International Anti-Corruption Day on December 9, 2018 to impart awareness to masses about its adverse effects and to minimize the problems caused by it.

A rally to mark the day would be taken out from Office of the Anti-Corruption establishment and after marching city roads it would terminate at the Press Club.

Deputy Director Anti-Corruption would lead the rally participated by officials, members of civil society and social organizations apart from general public.