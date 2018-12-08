close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
Pakistan

December 8, 2018

Pakistan, China special forces to conduct sixth joint exercise

RAWALPINDI: A special forces contingent of People Liberation Army China arrived here today to participate in Pak-China joint military exercise ‘Warrior –VI 2018’.

Troops of Special Service Group from both armies will participate in three weeks long exercise.

The focus of the joint exercise is to share respective experiences in the field of counter terrorism operations and learn from each other.

This is sixth joint exercise of the series as part of bilateral military cooperation between both friendly countries.

