PM Imran among top 10 personalities India searched for on Yahoo in 2018

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was among the top 10 personalities Indians searched for on Yahoo in 2018.

The former cricket hero swept elections on July 28 to become one of the few to have made a successful transition from sports to politics.

Ever since he won majority in the election, the prime minister has expressed his desire to open a new chapter of relations with New Delhi.

The prime minister last month decided to open Kartarpur border crossing with to facilitate India's Sikh pilgrims, a move that was welcomed all over the world.

According to the search engine Imran Khan ranked ten on the Yahoo list for 2018.

Most searched personalities:

10-Imran Khan

9-Salman Khan

8-Atal Bihari Vajpayee

7-Prinyanka Chopra

6-Rahul Gandhi

5-Prinya Prakash Varrier

4-M Karunanidhi

3-Narendra Modi

2-Sri Devi

1-Sunnay Leone