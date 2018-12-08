President House opened for general public

ISLAMABAD: The vastly fortified and expansive President House opened its doors to the general public on Saturday.

The public can enter the government structure by showing their National Identity Cards from the period of 9am to 4pm.

The move has come as part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s plan of making state-owned structures accessible for the public.

Following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s intentions to do so, the Governor House Punjab and the one in Murree opened for the public followed by the Sindh Governor House also allowing entry to citizens once a week with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor House following suit.