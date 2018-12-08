China launches rover for first landing on far side of moon: state media

BEIJING: China launched a rover early Saturday morning destined to land on the far side of the moon, a global first that would boost Beijing´s ambitions to become a space superpower.

The Chang´e-4 lunar probe mission -- named after the moon goddess in Chinese mythology -- launched on a Long March 3B rocket from the southwestern Xichang launch centre in the pre-dawn hours, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

The successful launch marked the start of a long journey to the far side of the moon for the Chang´e-4 mission, which is expected to land around the New Year to carry out experiments and explore the untrodden terrain.