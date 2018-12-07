School in Balochistan found selling petrol and diesel

Pashteen: Staff at a middle school in Pashteen district of Balochistan has turned it into a filling station where diesel and petrol is sold, Geo News revealed on Friday.

The illegal use of the building came to light when JUI-F MPA and former Balochistan governor Syed Fazal Agha visited the school, the TV channel reported.

The minister was surprised to find that instead of being teaching the children, the staff at the school was selling diesel and petrol.

Expressing anger over the situation, the lawmaker directed District Education Office Kaleemullah, who was accompanying him, to take stern action against the staff involved in the illegal activity.