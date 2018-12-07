Economy can bear everything except PTI govt, says Nawaz

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that the country's economy can bear everything except the incumbent government.

Speaking to reporters at the courtroom where he appeared in connection with a NAB referee, he said dollar's value never went up even by a single rupee without his permission, in a reference to Imran Khan's statement that he was not aware of the recent plunge in rupee's value against US dollar in the interbank market.

Sharif said during his tenure between 2013 and 17 the world acknowledged that Pakistan's economy was strong and balanced and "during our stint exchange rate remained stable.

"And by the time I went home in 2017, terrorism has also ended," he said.

Responding to the government's claim that his government adopted artificial measures to maintain the balance between rupee and dollar, he said "how can dollar's value can be maintained artificially ?"

He asked why Shahbaz Sharif has been detained by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). "Somebody should ask is this how accountability is carried out".

"The NAB should remain the way it is. Others should also face what we have faced," he said.



He said the NAB should also hold inquiry against Imran Khan's use of government helicopter and his family's sources of income.